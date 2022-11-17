Construction On Ye’s Malibu Beach House Grinds To A Halt Over Finances

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ye has had to stop construction on his Malibu property so that he can figure out his finances after losing deals worth billions.

Just last year, Ye was mocking Jay-Z and Travis Scott for not having as much money as he does.

Reports say that since he lost his deal with GAP and Adidas, he had to stop construction on one of his properties to figure out his finances.

According to Radar Online, the $57 million Malibu home Ye bought in September of 202 and gutted out to Ye-ize it, has come to a complete stop.

Where is he staying?

An insider shared, “Ye has mostly been living at the Waldorf for the past month with Juliana [Nalu, his new model girlfriend].” According to the website, the hotel is pricey, costing guests $1,204 to $4,018 per night for a stay in the penthouse.

Since moving in at the beginning of October, Ye has already reportedly spent about $170K.

“His house near Kim’s also needs renovating, and he wanted a change of scenery after months at Soho Warehouse Downtown,” the person said.

Despite staying in the swanky hotel, the source said, “He’s having to sort his finances out, so renovation work at his Malibu place is on hold at the moment.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, at the start of 2022, Forbes listed the rapper as having an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion. By October, Ye’s worth had dropped to $500 million after losing deals worth $6.1 billion in months due to antisemitic statements and controversial comments about George Floyd’s death.

Kim Kardashian, the billionaire mother of his kids and former wife of the troubled rapper, is going forward with her real estate dream and is currently investing money in one of the priciest hotels in Beverly Hills.