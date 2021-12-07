Construction Underway For Kanye West & Drake “Free Larry Hoover Concert”

Kanye West and Drake have reunited for the Larry Hoover benefit concert which will reportedly stream in select iMAX theatres.

Kanye West and Drake are just two days away from staging one of the most anticipated performances for some time.

Fans of the long-feuding rappers were stunned when it was announced that Ye would be hosting a benefit concert in aid of Larry Hoover featuring Drake. As to be expected, the pair have something monumental in-store and it appears major construction is underway in Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles photojournalist John Schreiber shared aerial footage from the Memorial Coliseum where the show is set to take place.

“Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum,” he wrote. “Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest”

He continued, “The concert is the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert and will be Ye’s first concert in five years. Event page says it’s to ‘Raise Awareness and Support for Larry Hoover and the Cause of Prison and Sentencing Reform.’”

Additionally, reports began to circulate on Twitter that the concert will also air in select IMAX theatres. While Kanye West has featured several performances on Apple Music, there is no word yet whether the Larry Hoover benefit will be streamed on the platform.

Kanye West and Drake have been beefing for years and tensions hit peak levels when they both released albums this summer. J Prince intervened to help the pair reconcile and they were pictured together last month in Toronto.

Meanwhile, both superstars were among the celebs in attendance at the tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Kanye West and Drake paid their respects at the memorial in Chicago on Monday (Dec. 6).