Virgil Abloh Chicago Memorial Attended By Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna & More

Virgil Abloh was honored with a moving memorial service in Chicago that featured a touching tribute speech from Tyler the Creator.

Friends of the late Virgil Abloh came together in his hometown to pay tribute to the noted fashion designer on Monday (Dec. 6).

The memorial reportedly held at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, saw some of the biggest names in music and fashion gather to honor the visionary including Kanye West, Rhianna, and A$AP Rocky.

Tyler the Creator delivered a moving eulogy, his voice breaking with emotion as he spoke of Abloh’s manner of connecting people “of all colors, ages, backgrounds and religions.”

He added, “That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together.” The pain was audible as he shared a memory from the day he learned of Abloh’s passing.

Tyler, The Creator fights back tears while speaking at Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/QUUPj5yCMi — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021

Lauren Hill gave a musical tribute, performing “Everything Is Everything” through tears.

Lauryn Hill fights back tears while performing at Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/wTC9lDSONk — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021

Rhianna and A$AP Rocky attended the memorial together.

rihanna and rocky attended virgil’s memorial service. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/i7tnj5NUVM — ☪︎. (@thickannawhore) December 7, 2021

Kanye West stopped to spend time with his fans after the service. He met with a small crowd of people outside and signed autographs. Chicagoan Vic Mensa, who recently released a Virgil Abloh tribute song, “What You Taught Us” was pictured greeting Ye.

Kanye West stops to sign autographs outside Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/bRlNNlOaPh — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021

Kim Kardashian was in attendance, sparking rumors of a second reunion with Kanye West. The former couple was seen together with their daughter North West at Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami last week.

Kim Kardashian leaves Virgil Abloh’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/7Zrjfsg75N — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 7, 2021

Chicago Activist Englewood Barbie posted pictures and footage from the event featuring Kanye West, Drake, and Kim Kardashian.

“Only Virgil could have me sitting casually across from @badgalriri or behind @kendalljenner or across from Ye & Kim my mind was blown… I was touched that he reached these people & they pulled up for him…”

She also shared a speech from Virgil Abloh’s sister.