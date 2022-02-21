Conway The Machine Confirms He’s Left Shady Records & Griselda, Drops “Greetings Earthlings” Mixtape

Conway The Machine confirms he’s left both Shady records and Griselda, “It’s free agency right now you heard.”

Conway The Machine is set to drop his new album this week, his debut on Shady Records, God Don’t Make Mistakes. However, it will be his last as he confirmed he has left Eminem’s label and Griselda.

The Buffalo native revealed the news during an appearance on the Bootleg KevPodcast on Friday (Feb. 18).

“Yeah, like sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady none of that s### no more,” he said. “It’s free agency right now you heard. I need that supermax man, I need that Giannis bag.”

Despite the contract being over, Conway still has love for the label. “Griselda, that’s mine,” he explained. “I put that s### on my back. Me and bro [Westside Gunn] built that.” However, Conway revealed although he’s after that big bag, he still hopes to return to Griselda.

“We haven’t really talked about that who knows, I mean that’s all of our intentions,” he explained. “It’s definite mine. But I’m just saying as of right now like it’s the end like you know. The paperwork I signed has been fulfilled it’s been fulfilled. It was all in together, like my Shady paperwork and Griselda paperwork, everything’s been fulfilled. And now it’s time to sit back at the round table and figure out the future is and what it got in store for me.”

Meanwhile, as Conway prepares to release his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, due Feb. 25, he dropped the video for the lead single. He tapped Griselda affiliates Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn for the Daringer and Kill-produced track “John Woo Flick,” released on Friday (Feb. 18).

John Woo Flick (with Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn)

And if that was not enough for fans of Conway The Machine, he also delivered a surprise gift for them: a new mixtape, Greetings Earthlings.

Listen to Greetings Earthlings below.

Conway The Machine – Greetings Earthlings (FULL Mixtape)