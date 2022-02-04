Conway The Machine Announces Release Date For Shady Records Debut Album ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’

Benny and Westside once again link with their Griselda comrade for the “John Woo Flick” single.

Griselda Records emcee Conway The Machine is almost ready to let loose God Don’t Make Mistakes. The forthcoming studio LP will be Conway’s first under Eminem’s Shady Records umbrella.

Fans can expect God Don’t Make Mistakes to show up on DSPs beginning February 25. As a precursor to the album, Conway dropped “John Woo Flick” which features his Griselda brethren Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

“Announcing the release date of God Don’t Make Mistakes with my new single ‘John Woo Flick,’ it’s perfect timing,” states Conway The Machine. “Finally, my fans get to hear the music I put my heart and soul into.”

Last year saw Conway release “Piano Love” as the lead single for God Don’t Make Mistakes. The Buffalo, New York native also contributed songs to DMX’s posthumous Exodus, Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated Donda, and The Harder They Fall soundtrack.

Conway The Machine’s discography contains the From King to a God album which was released via Griselda/Drumwork/Empire. The 39-year-old rapper has also presented numerous solo and collaborative mixtapes. Plus, the Griselda crew came together for 2019’s WWCD.

God Don’t Make Mistakes will feature appearances and production by Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and others. Next month, Conway The Machine will head out on the international leg of his “Love Will Get You Killed” tour.