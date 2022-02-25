Conway The Machine Drops His Shady Records Debut ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’

The New Yorker is back with his latest body of work.

Conway The Machine is no longer signed to Griselda Records, but the Buffalo-born rapper is still associated with Shady Records at the moment. Eminem’s label released Conway’s God Don’t Make Mistakes album.

God Don’t Make Mistakes arrived on DSPs today (February 25). Conway The Machine’s sophomore studio LP and major-label debut followed 2020’s critically-acclaimed From King to a God.

“It was tough opening up doors that I haven’t opened up in a while. This is my story and sharing it all with the world is different for me, but I was happy to do it,” says Conway The Machine about his latest project. “I know fans will love it.”

For God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway recruited Beanie Sigel, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, and others. Daringer, Beat Butcha, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Bink, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League were among the album’s producers.

Last year saw Conway The Machine perform “Scatterbrain” featuring J.I.D. and Ludacris on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He also contributed to DMX’s posthumous album Exodus and The Harder They Fall soundtrack.