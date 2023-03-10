Conway The Machine Marks “The Beginning Of A New Chapter” With Jae Skeese Joint Project ‘Pain Provided Profit’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway and Drumwork’s first signee, Jae Skeese, dropped their joint offering on Friday, ‘Pain Provided Profit.’

Conway The Machine has teamed up with the first signee from his Drumworks imprint, Jae Skeese on the collaborative project Pain Provided Profit.

The seven-track offering dropped on Friday (Mar. 10) following last week’s release of the first focus track, “Metallic 5’s.” Watch the official visualizer below and also stream Pain Provided Profit at the end of the page.

Conway announced the project marks “the beginning of a new chapter” in a defiant Instagram post.

“Bouta takeover!! We gonna be flyest and the rawest and the richest u ever seen!! This is the beginning of a new chapter!” Conway declared as the project was released. “I’m so excited cause I know how hard we worked to get to this point and I know I’ve been counted out, hated on down talked on and blackballed lowkey but I stuck to it and stood on what I believe in.”

In a press release, Jae Skeese said Pain Provided Profit is a joint effort from him and “the G.O.A.T.,” who he also hailed as “one of the illest in the game.”

In addition, Jae Skeese promised some “incredible records” and said he and Conway went back and forth on a couple records on some classic Jada and Styles/Hall N Nash type s###, him talking how he talk and me talking my talk.”

He then called the collab a “perfect appetizer” for his upcoming Drumwork debut, Abolished Uncertainties. “I hope the fans are ready for this Drumwork takeover,” he added. “We are about to be on over the next few months!”

