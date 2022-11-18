38 Spesh, Harry Fraud Share ‘Beyond Belief’ Ft. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Jim Jones & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New York City’s 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud pair up for their featured-packed collaborative album, Beyond Belief.

38 Spesh is back with another project, just two months after September’s 7 Shots, the Harry Fraud-assisted Beyond Belief.

Produced entirely by the prolific Brooklyn producer, the 1—track project includes guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Jim Jones, Conway The Machine, and Elcamino. Stream Beyond Belief at the end of the page.

Watch 38 Spesh discuss the project on the 10th episode of The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast with Jigsaw And Slops below.

38 Spesh Talks ‘Beyond Belief’ & More

The lead single, “Speshal,” dropped earlier this month featuring Stove God Cooks, while Benny The Butcher and Ransom appear on the second offering, “Band Of Brothers.”

The song sees all three rappers reflect on their fallen brothers, mourning their loss to the streets.

“This song is notable for two reasons,” 38 Spesh told Fader ahead of the release of Beyond Belief. “First off, me, Benny, and Ran have all lost blood brothers to street violence over the years, so even just the name ‘Band Of Brothers’ holds a lot of significance. Secondly, this is the first time the best emcees from both eras of the Trust movement have been on a track together.”

Harry Fraud explained how he worked the beat to allow all three emcees to flow seamlessly into each other.

“Band of Brothers” is a ‘speshal’ song (pun intended),” Fraud quipped. “It sees three of the best lyricists in the game going back to back showing out. The beat came to be while Spesh and I were in the studio going through a bunch of records. When we heard the sample we both agreed it had to be flipped. I made sure to give the track some space drumwise so my bros could flex their muscles with a multitude of flows. The way they all threaded their verses together with a common theme on the last bar was Beyond Belief!”