Conway The Machine Talks Battling Depression After Losing Child On New Single “Stressed”

Conway The Machine talks about his struggles with mental health in his new song “Stressed,” and reveals the loss of his baby son.

Conway The Machine has blessed fans with a new single from his highly-anticipated album God Don’t Make Mistakes.

The song is titled “Stressed,” perhaps appropriately, he recently revealed he is no longer with either Griselda or Shady Records. Conway is also currently rolling out his new album, due this Friday (Feb. 25), so he has a lot on his plate right now!

Conway The Machine raps about “overcomin’ obstacles” on “Stressed,” and details the pressures that come with being a famous rapper. He talks frankly about mental health, “n##### don’t understand depression is real,” revealing his struggles when he was broke and down on his luck. He also explains his heartbreak at losing his child and a cousin to suicide within a short period. Wallo267 features on the song’s outro, which you can listen to below.

“And not too long’ after my cousin hung his self (Hah)

I never told nobody, but I lost a son myself (Damn)

Imagine bein’ in the hospital, holdin’ your dead baby (Uh)

And he look just like you, you tryna keep from goin’ crazy (That’s my world)”

Meanwhile, Conway announced the updated tracklist for his upcoming album, his first and only one on Eminem’s Shady Records. God Don’t Make Mistakes features 12 tracks featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Jill Scott, and others.

Earlier this week, Conway stopped by the L.A. Leakers to deliver a freestyle over the beat of “Diet Coke,” Pusha T’s new single.

Conway has some the most lethal bars in the game. So having a front row seat to @WHOISCONWAY skating all over Pusha T’s “Diet Coke” was special to film. The whole Griselda family has brought the bars and that old feeling back to the forefront. Hip-hop wins again! pic.twitter.com/j8PR3hybRQ — A Tribe Called Hip Hop (@ATribeCalledHH) February 22, 2022

Conway The Machine, Wallo267 – Stressed