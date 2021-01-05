Cop That Shot Jacob Blake In The Back In Front Of His Kids Will Not Be Charged

(AllHipHop News)
Nobody will be charged in the near-fatal shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rusten Sheskey, who shot the 29-year old Blake in the back will not face charges in the shooting, which left him paralyzed. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley made the announcement on Tuesday.
None of the other officers will be charged either.
Graveley said he made the startling choice to charge no one because of the evidence that he could not see on cellphone evidence of Sheskey shooting Blake at point-blank range in front of his children.
The brazen act of brutality lead to international uprisings and protests.