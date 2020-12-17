Cops In Baton Rouge Ordered To Give NBA Youngboy His Cash Back

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star NBA Youngboy is flush with cash today (December 17th).
The police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana were ordered to return $47,000 they took from the rapper when he was arrested in September.
The cops seized the cash when they raided a house as members of the NBA (Never Broke Again) crew and the Bottom Boy Gorilla (BBG) group were shooting a rap video in a house on September 28th.
The authorities also confiscated drugs, and 14 guns, along with NBA Youngboy’s cash. In a ruling today, a local judge agreed that the seizure of NBA Youngboy’s cash was “illegal and unconstitutional.”
According to The Advocate, prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to prove the rap star’s cash was contraband.
Investigators are still reviewing the evidence collected during the September 28th raid.
So far, no one has been charged with any crime in connection to the bust.