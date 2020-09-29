NBA YoungBoy Has Been Arrested! And Now Expects 11th Child With YaYa Mayweather!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
YaYa Mayweather, the daughter of multi-millionaire boxing king Floyd Mayweather, he is pregnant. YaYa has been lowkey hiding the baby bump for quite some time but it is no longer possible for her to do that. The baby is coming! The 20-year-old is a woman now and has a boyfriend in rapper NBA YoungBoy. NBA YoungBoy, a young fella with J. Prince beef, is one of the hottest artist out here right now in the streets. And he’s about to be a father by way of YaYa. But this is not his first time in the fatherhood world, he is a dad 10 times over and this is the 11th. YaYa represents his 11th baby mama!
#YayaMayweather is pregnant by #NBAYoungBoy. Imagine going from multimillionaire boxing royalty to a rapper’s 11th baby mama. This generation is sad. pic.twitter.com/ju6dZwpRd9
— siponthistea.com (@sip_onthistea) September 29, 2020
Men are the ones that need birth control pills
Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy was arrested just last night in East Baton Rouge! The rapper, was knocked by cops on drug related charges! So, weird! The AllHipHop news will get details, as this news is breaking. Anyway! NBA Youngboy faces drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges, along with 16 other men.
By the way, the mug shot above is old, but too too not to post!
I almost forgot…YaYa is facing 99 years in jail for a stabbing. The woman she allegedly stabbed is one of NBA YoungBoy’s other baby moms. And, well they got into a fracas that went from room to room until somebody was shimmy shimmied, y’all. YaYa is looking at 99 long and a $10,000 fine.
In all of this, I wonder what the champ Floyd Mayweather things of this!
Congrats on the new baby!
I am not sure about congrats on the baby for her parents. But, only God can judge us!