Cordae And Naomi Osaka Add New Member To Family With Birth Of First Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave birth to her first child with Atlantic Records rapper Cordae. The two have been dating since 2019.

Cordae and tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomed a baby girl to their family.

Osaka gave birth to the couple’s first child in Los Angeles, per PEOPLE. Cordae and Osaka did not publicize the arrival of their firstborn on social media as of Tuesday (July 11).

Cordae began dating Osaka in 2019. Osaka announced she was pregnant in January 2023.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Osaka informed fans she was expecting a girl in June. The Grand Slam champion shared photos of her and Cordae celebrating the gender reveal on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Osaka spoke to PEOPLE about her and Cordae’s plans for their baby’s name. The two wanted to pick a “unique” name.

“We have been discussing names,” she said. “I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional.”

AllHipHop sends its best wishes to Cordae and Osaka on the new addition to their family!