Cordae: I Got An EP Full Of Songs With Anderson .Paak Over J. Cole Beats

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Listen to the new “Two Tens” collaboration produced by Cole.

Hip Hop artist Cordae has already released albums such as 2019’s The Lost Boy and 2022’s From a Birds Eye View. Apparently, the Maryland native could drop a joint project with Anderson .Paak.

Cordae spoke with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about his new song “Two Tens.” Singer/rapper Anderson .Paak serves as a guest feature on the track. The two stars also created additional music together.

“You know what’s funny, we literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and Paak,” Cordae told Lowe. “We literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and Paak… Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, Paak, and Cole beats.”

J. Cole co-produced Cordae’s “Two Tens” featuring Anderson. Paak. Back in 2018, Cordae broke out as a rising rapper with his “Old N*ggas” response to Cole’s “1985” song.

Cordae and J. Cole have another connection. Both rhymers spent part of their lives in North Carolina. Cordae was born in the Tar Heel State. Cole’s family moved there when he was a child.

Cordae Talks Anderson .Paak Being One Of His Genuine Friends

“Two Tens” could be the start of a new musical era for Cordae. The 25-year-old Atlantic Records signee also revealed in his Apple Music interview that he recorded 180 songs in 2022.

Assumingly, some of those unreleased songs include contributions by Anderson. Paak. Cordae explained his personal friendship with the NxWorries and Silk Sonic member.

“I don’t really have too many friends, to be honest. He’s one of my real-life genuine friends,” said Cordae. “That’s where it comes from, bro. Just because we just be kicking it, and we just be recording. Kicking it and recording.”

The 3-time Grammy nominee added, “It won’t be like, ‘Let’s just put this out next week.’ It’ll be like, ‘This song is a couple of years old.’ So I’m like man, I’m going to just hold on to this. And when the time, it feels right, it feels right.”