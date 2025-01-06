Cordae & Naomi Osaka Split After 5 Years: “No Bad Blood” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Naomi Osaka announced she and Cordae have ended their five year relationship in a candid Instagram statement.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka have broken up after five years together.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced the news on Instagram on Monday (January 6). Osaka revealed that she and Cordae parted ways on good terms, emphasizing there’s no animosity between them. “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” she wrote. “No bad blood at all.”

Osaka also praised the rapper as a great father, expressing gratitude for their time together and the blessing of their daughter.

“He’s a great person and an awesome dad,” she added. “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

She also posted another note reflecting on the year ahead.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come,” she shared. “Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them. That being said this is about to be a great year.”

Osaka’s announcement comes less than a week before the 2025 Australian Open and a day after an injury forced her to retire from the finals of the ASB Classic in Aukland.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka began dating in 2023. She announced her pregnancy in January 20023, and the couple welcomed their first child, a little girl, later that year.

Meanwhile, Cordae is gearing up to hit the road on his upcoming The Crossroads tour.

The 23-city trek begins on February 5 in Sacramento, making stops in Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on March 16.