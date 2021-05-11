Cordae Talks Working With Young Thug & Collaborating With H.E.R.

The ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ creator says Thugger deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cordae (formerly known as YBN Cordae) is preparing to release his sophomore studio LP, From a Bird’s Eye View. Prior to that project arriving in the future, the Maryland-raised emcee let loose the four-pack titled Just Until EP in April.

Just Until featured A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip on “More Life” as well as Young Stoner Life’s Young Thug on “Wassup.” Cordae spoke about recording tracks with Thug during an interview on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio with Ebro Darden.

“We did that joint one of the first nights we [were] in the studio just linking up,” said Cordae about Young Thug. “And we just [sat] down in a control room going back and forth and it’s incredible with Thug. This n#### is a master of cadence, flow, and being able to create high-level music at an extremely fast pace.”

Cordae continued, “And he would stop what the engineer was doing and shift the vocals and put a certain EQ and compressor on a vocal, so I’m just so impressed by that as well. I tell Thug all the time, I told him this in person, I’ll say it right now too. I feel like when it’s all said and done, he definitely belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for sure.”

The four records on Just Until will not appear on the From A Bird’s Eye View album. However, Cordae fans can expect another collaboration with R&B singer H.E.R. to make the final cut. The two recording artists previously connected for “Lord Is Coming” and “Racks” off H.E.R.’s I Used to Know Her.

“Yes, she’s definitely going to be on this next album,” Cordae told Darden. “We got a bunch of songs together in the can. Whenever we create, it’s always something dope. H.E.R and Anderson, I love being in the studio with them because they’re actual musicians to the highest level though.”