CoreySSG Released On 6-Figure Bond In Case Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Two Women

CoreySSG may have posted bail in his alleged kidnapping case, but his legal fight is far from over.

Houston-based social media influencer CoreySSG, whose real name is Corey Pritchett Jr., has been released from jail.

According to Houston Public Media, Pritchett, 25, was released on January 23 after posting a $200,000 bond. He faces two counts of aggravated kidnapping following an incident in November 2024 in which he allegedly abducted two women at gunpoint and left them in a remote area west of Houston. Court records show that a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after the alleged incident.

Pritchett was initially on the run, fleeing the United States last year in December. Posts on his TikTok and Instagram accounts indicated he had plans to start a new life in Dubai. The FBI confirmed that Pritchett flew to Doha, Qatar, on a one-way ticket before eventually returning to Houston, where he was booked into the Harris County Jail on January 17. During a court appearance on Thursday, a judge denied Pritchett’s request for a reduced bond. KHOU reported that his attorney claimed Pritchett voluntarily returned to the U.S. to face the charges.

Court-imposed bond conditions require Pritchett to wear a GPS monitor and surrender all travel documents, including his passports and visas. He is also prohibited from owning firearms, consuming alcohol or drugs, and having contact with the alleged victims. Attempts to reach Pritchett’s appointed defense attorney for comment were unsuccessful as of Friday.

The two women told police they met Pritchett at a gym in southwest Houston on the day of the alleged incident. According to court records, he offered them a ride home, but his behavior became erratic during the drive. The women claimed Pritchett drove in the opposite direction of their intended destination, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10. When one of the women began texting on her phone, Pritchett allegedly pointed a gun at her and suggested during a phone call that he had an opportunity to abandon them in a location where no one could hear or find them.

His next court appearance is scheduled on April 9.