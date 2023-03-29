‘Coronation Street’ Has A Role For Snoop Dogg After He Reveals He Wants A Cameo On The British Soap Opera 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg could fulfill a decades-long dream by making a cameo on the British show Coronation Street, the world’s longest-running soap.

Snoop Dogg had Coronation Street fans in a spin after suggesting he wants to appear on an episode of the popular U.K. soap opera.

During a recent trip across the pond, the West Coast icon revealed he loves the show and wants a cameo in the world’s longest-running soap.

The bosses over at Coronation Street heard Snoop Dogg is a fan and welcomed the idea of a cameo. They even suggested he could have a role serving customers in the iconic Rovers Return Inn, the backdrop for much of the show’s dramatic scenes.

“He could serve hotpots in the Rovers, but he might drop it like it’s hot…” The official Coronation Street account tweeted, sharing a news story about Snoop Dogg wanting to make a cameo.

He could serve hotpots in the Rovers, but he might drop it like it's hot… https://t.co/K4M9Kj38Qn — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 24, 2023

“Coronation Street, I love it,” Snoop Dogg recently told a British newspaper. “If they call me I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need.”

He added: “I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality. I’d like to be part of it because they’ve been part of my culture.”

As reported by AllHipHop.Com, the Doggfather also wants to perform at King Charles III’ coronation on May 6.

Snoop Dogg Wanted To Appear On Coronation Street in 2010

It isn’t the first time the Death Row Records honco expressed his desire to appear on Coronation Street. Back in 2010, he told the Manchester Evening News his agent tried to negotiate an appearance to coincide with the soap’s 50th anniversary, but it didn’t work out.

“Some of my friends turned me on to it [Coronation Street], and I just loved it,” Snoop Dogg said after revealing he’d been a fan for 11 years. “I like different, I don’t just like the normal.

“I’m kind of out of character sometimes in the things that I like. I loved the whole scheme of it. I thought ‘this is my world, this is something I could fall into.’ People wouldn’t expect it, but it wouldn’t be too far fetched if I just fell into it.”