Creed Star Jonathan Majors Accused Of Assaulting Woman

Jonathan Majors of “Creed III” fame has been accused of domestic violence. He denies allegations.

“Creed III” star Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a woman, the New York Police Department said in a statement released to the public. He has denied all wrongdoing.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” a rep for the star told The Hollywood Reporter.

Reports say a 911 call was played stating that a 33-year-old male and a 30-year-old female had a domestic dispute in a Chelsea, New York apartment.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” the statement read. Police charge that the woman was injured on her head and neck and was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

He was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment charges.

Majors is on a fast track to megastardom. He is slated to play super villain Kang in numerous movies with Marvel Studios. He expected to be the central figure in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which is expected to drop May 2, 2025. Most recently, he appeared in Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

He’s also played in acclaimed TV series Lovecraft Country, “Western The Harder They Fall” and war movie “Devotion.”