Cypress Hill Makes “The Simpsons” Joke Come True With London Symphony Orchestra

Cypress Hill will perform with the London Symphony Orchestra years after the two were featured in a memorable gag on “The Simpsons.”

“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall,” Cypress Hill said in a joint statement. “It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

LSO’s managing director Kathryn McDowell added, “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment! Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

Cypress Hill will perform their classic album Black Sunday and more with the LSO at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10. Tickets go on sale on March 27. Cypress Hill and LSO promoted the event with a video featuring their spin on The Simpsons joke.

“Did we actually order the London Symphony Orchestra?” B-Real asked.

Sen Dog responded, “Maybe we did.”

Eric Bobo concluded, “We better get to rehearsal then.”

The Cypress Hill and LSO gag was featured in the “Homerpalooza” episode of The Simpsons. The bit involved a stage manager trying to figure out which festival performer ordered the LSO for the event. The stage manager suggested someone did it while they were high, singling out Cypress Hill. The trio wondered if they requested the orchestra before quickly assuming they did. The group started rehearsing a rendition of their hit single “Insane in the Brain” with the LSO, receiving the approval of Marge Simpson.