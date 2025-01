Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cypress Hill is among the many artists lending a hand to anyone affected by the devastating fires currently consuming Los Angeles.

On Friday (January 10), Cypress Hill, B-Real and their dispensary, Dr. Greenthumbs, collaborated on an Instagram post, encouraging people to donate items at their store on Wilshire Boulevard. The post read: “We are extremely devastated and saddened with the outcome of the fire. At this time, we’re now taking donations in effort of helping those who were affected.

“Stop by and drop off some items like blankets, clothes, toiletries, snacks, etc. Donations will be dropped off to evacuation shelters and more.” Anyone interested and who’s in the area can head to 12235 Wilshire Boulevard, where people will be on deck to collect each donation.

B-Real previously shared information for evacuation shelters, which can be found below. Per local news outlets, at least 153,000 people remain under evacuation orders. The first of five wildfires, the Palisades Fire, ignited on Tuesday (January 7) and quickly wreaked havoc on the Pacific Palisades area, just west of downtown Los Angeles.

Four other fires sprung up all over L.A., including near Hollywood, and are being identified as the Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire, Lidia Fire and Eaton Fire. At least 10 people have died, and the death toll is expected to rise once it’s deemed safe to go inside certain neighborhoods.

The music community, which is heavily centralized in the West Coast metropolis, has stepped up in droves to support each other. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million in fire relief aid for those who work in the industry, while Live Nation has agreed to cover costs for any of its employees who need to evacuate.

That’s just a small sliver of the kind of care people are offering. As of Friday, 37 percent of the Hurst Fire—located in the San Fernando Valley—has been contained. The Kenneth Fire, which broke out Thursday (January 9), is 35 percent contained and holding at 1,000 acres burned. The deadly Eaton Fire burning north of Altadena has burned 13,956 acres with containment at just 3 percent, while the largest L.A. County wildfire, the Palisades Fire, was at 20,438 acres Friday morning with containment at 8 percent.