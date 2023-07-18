D-Block Europe Make U.K. History With Record-Breaking New Album As Rap Set To Dominate Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

D-Block Europe are record-setters after their new release ‘DBE World’ landed in the Top .10 of the U.K Official Albums Chart.

D-Block Europe are contributing to rap’s prominence in the U.K. charts and making history along the way, setting the record for the most Top 10 albums of the genre.

Young Adz and Dirtbike Lil Bantz landed at No. 6 on the Official Albums Chart in the U.K., with DBE World released on July 7. The feat marks their seventh U.K. Top. 10 album, more than any other British rap act.

The South London duo overtook previous record holders The Streets, who amassed six U.K. Top. 10 albums. Manchester rapper Bugzy Malone is in the third spot, with five appearances on the chart.

D Block Europe are yet to score a No. 1 album, although they’ve narrowly missed topping the chart twice. Their debut LP, 2020’s Blue Print – Us vs Them, reached the No. 2 spot, as did their 2022 release Lap 5. Their other albums charted as follows, 2019’s Home Alone (6) and PTSD (4), 2020’s Street Trauma (9). The second record in their Home Alone series matched its predecessor, landing at No. 6 in 2021.

Stream DBE World below.

D-Block Europe Join Fellow Record Breakers Dave And Central Cee

While Dave and Central Cee are dominating the U.K. Official Singles Chart, currently enjoying their sixth week at the top spot, J Hus is coming for another chart-topping album.

The Afroswing pioneer, who tapped Drake for his lead single, is leading the race for No. 1 on the midweek charts with his new release, Beautiful and Brutal Yard (Black Butter). The East Londoner is in a tight three-way race with Taylor Swift and Rita Ora. According to the Official Charts Company, fewer than 2,000 chart units separate the trio in the race for No. 1.

Meanwhile, Dave and Central Cee look set to extend their historic run with their first-ever collaboration, “Sprinter.” The single clinched the biggest opening week of the year so far in the U.K., racking up a record-breaking number of streams.

The duo broke another record last week after spending their fifth week at No. 1, the longest-ever reign at the top in U.K. rap.