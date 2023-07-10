Dave and Central Cee’s Epic Milestone: “Sprinter” Becomes Longest-Reigning U.K. Rap No. 1 in History

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The powerhouse duo from London have racked up a historic set of accolades with their first official collaboration, "Sprinter."

Dave and Central Cee continue to make history, dominating the U.K. charts with their first-ever collaboration, “Sprinter.”

The powerhouse duo released the track as the lead single from their joint EP Split Decision on (June 1) and have been racking up the accolades ever since. The British pair broke records when they debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, clinching the biggest opening week of the year so far, with 108,200 chart units, including a record-breaking 13.4 million streams.

The track earned the biggest week of streams for a rap song ever in U.K. Chart history. “Sprinter” beat out Stormzy’s 2019 hit “Vossi Bop” and Lil Nas X’s viral sensation “Old Town Road” to take the title.

After achieving a fifth week atop the charts, Dave and Central Cee have broken another record, with Santan beating his own feat. “Sprinter” has become the longest reigning U.K. rap No. 1 of all time, surpassing Dave’s “Starlight” and “Dance Wiv Me” by Dizzee Rascal.

They fought off Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” in a tight battle for the top spot this week, which also saw Drake and J-Hus’s collab “Who Told You” drop to third place.

“Sprinter” retained its position after gaining over 8 million streams this week, repeating their feat of having the most-streamed track in the U.K., and becoming one of the biggest songs of the year so far in the country.

Dave and Central Cee performed the track for the first time at the Glastonbury festival last month (June 23). The baby from the “Sprinter” visual made a surprise appearance in Cench’s arms onstage. Check out a video of their performance below.

Dave, Central Cee Perform “Sprinter” At Glastonbury