Dave & Central Cee’s “Sprinter” Scores Biggest Streaming Week Ever For U.K. Rap Song

London-born rappers Dave and Central Cee currently have the most popular song in their home country of the United Kingdom.

“Sprinter” arrived on June 1. The collaboration debuted at No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 based on sales of downloads, CDs and vinyl as well as audio streams and video streams.

According to Billboard, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” amassed the biggest streaming week ever for a rap song in the U.K. The track’s 13.4 million streams surpassed the previous record held by Stormzy’s “Vossi Bop” (12.7 million streams) set in 2019.

In addition to coming together for the “Sprinter” single, Dave and Central Cee also dropped the four-track Split Decision EP on June 5. Dave turned 25 years old on the date, while Central Cee celebrated his 25th birthday the day before.

Dave also reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Singles Chart Top 100 with 2018’s “Funky Friday” featuring Fredo and 2022’s “Starlight.” Plus, the Top Boy actor’s catalog includes two No. 1 projects on the U.K. Albums Chart.

“Sprinter” is Central Cee’s first United Kingdom chart-topper. He now has six Top 10 entries. The Live Yours recording artist did earn a No. 1 on the U.K. album chart in 2022 with the 23 mixtape. 2021’s Wild West peaked at No. 2.

In addition, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” became the first rap single from the U.K. to debut at No. 1 on Australia’s ARIA Chart. Dave previously made it to No. 8 in that country with 2022’s “Starlight.” Central Cee’s “Doja” reached No. 3 in 2022.