Central Cee And Dave Smash U.K. Spotify Records With ‘Sprinter’ Ahead of New Joint EP 

Days after their collab single, Central Cee and Dave also dropped off a surprise four-track joint EP to celebrate their 25th birthdays.

Central Cee and Dave celebrated their 25th birthdays by making streaming history with their debut collaboration and are storming their way to the top of the U.K. chart. If that wasn’t enough, the London-based rhymers also just dropped off a surprise joint EP.

On Monday (Jun. 5), Spotify announced “Sprinter” became the U.K.’s most-streamed song in a single day of the year so far on Friday, Jun. 2. The track was also the most-streamed Hip-Hop song in a single day in the U.K. in the platform’s history.

Santan and Cench also made a huge impact outside of the U.K., earning the top new music streaming debut on Spotify this week.

According to Chart Data, “Sprinter” debuted at No. 9 on the global Spotify chart with 3.867 million streams. The placement meant Central Cee and Dave nabbed the top new entry beating out The Weeknd & Playboi Carti.

Fans can’t get enough of the track, with “Sprinter” racking up another 10 million YouTube views in the 4 days since its release. However, the two U.K. rap leading lights decided to give the fans a little more, dropping off a surprise four-track EP titled Split Decision. Watch the video below and stream the EP at the end of the page.

Released on Jun. 5, the day Dave turned 25 and 24 hours after Central Cee celebrated his 25th milestone, the project includes three additional tracks; “Trojan Horse,” “UK Rap,” and fittingly, “Our 25th Birthday.”

Dave, Central Cee – Split Decision