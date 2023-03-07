Ice Spice & Central Cee Link In Studio, Could A Collab Be On The Way? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bronx native Ice Spice and West London rapper Central Cee both had a breakout year in 2022. Could a collab be on the cards for 2023?

The West London rising star took to Instagram on Monday with a carousel of recent images. Among them was one photograph that had fans in a frenzy. The second slide in the series features two very well-known pieces of jewelry and hints at a collab between the famous owners.

Placed on top of a mixing board is Central Cee’s chain featuring his “Live Yours” motto pendant alongside Ice Spice’s signature $100,000 chain made by Benny Da Jeweler. The piece includes an animated version of her face, complete with her trademark curly afro encrusted in diamonds.

While Central Cee remained tight-lipped about any potential collab, leaving the caption blank, the implication is clear; the rappers are in the studio together.

Central Cee x Ice Spice 👀 pic.twitter.com/LidePB7cRt — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) March 6, 2023

Furthermore, Cench could have another upcoming transatlantic collab featuring Lil Durk. “Drop that song asap,” the Chicago native penned in the comment section, adding, “Before I leak my verse.”

Central Cee has been making major moves in recent months. Drake brought the U.K. rapper out to perform his breakout hit “Doja” at his show in St. Barts last December. He also made a cameo in Drizzy’s “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” video from his Her Loss album.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray recently revealed that they have a song together, although it’s unlikely to be released. “I love Central Cee, I think he’s amazing,” Coi Leray stated earlier this year. “The song’s fire but we’ve grown so much since then. It was probably like two years ago so I would love to get the studio and make more.”

Central Cee joined Ice Spice on the closing day of Rolling Loud California last Sunday. While Cench’s performance went without a hitch, the same cannot be said for the “Munch” hitmaker.

During her set, an overzealous fan caused a scene as he attempted to charge the stage to join the Bronx native. Check out the clip below and watch as security guards block him from getting to Ice Spice.