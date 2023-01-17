Drake Reveals He Owns $3.3 Million Of Pharrell Williams’ Iconic Jewelry In Surprise ‘Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’ Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake flaunted several of Pharrell Williams’ iconic jewelry pieces including the $2,184,000 N.E.R.D Pendant Chain.

Drake is giving fans a glimpse behind the curtain of his superstardom in the new video for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.”

The “Rich Flex” hitmaker surprised his fans with visuals for the Her Loss song, announcing its release via Instagram Monday night (Jan. 16).

A message at the beginning of the visuals reads “This is 24 hours for us,” before cutting to scenes of the Toronto native living the highlife of a megastar rapper.

The video opens with Drake flexing part of his jewelry collection, but fans of Skateboard P will notice several of Pharrell Williams’ iconic pieces on display.

While several famous faces make cameo appearances, including Mike Tyson, Lil Baby, and U.K. rapper Central Cee, Drake’s new drip takes center stage.

Included are several pieces from Pharrell Williams’ Jacob & Co. collection that he recently sold for millions via his new Joopiter online auction platform.

Among them is the 14K three-tone N.E.R.D Pendant Chain, which went for $2,184,000 at Joopiter’s launch in November.

Pharrell Williams & Jacob Arabo: a relationship of over 30 years creating trendsetting jewelry & artifacts of pop culture.



Auction preview featuring the most iconic pieces Jacob & Co. created for @Pharrell



Live October 14-15 in SoHo, NYC https://t.co/KL8hT36rD4 pic.twitter.com/xXdVF1CSwR — Jacob&Co (@_Jacobandco) October 12, 2022

“This is one of the most historic pieces of contemporary jewelry that represents an incomparable artist, at an incomparable time, with incomparable creativity,” the auction description notes.

While Drake did not confirm he copped the chain from the auction, he flaunted several other pieces sold in the same lot. He also has the $725,000 White Gold Brain Pendant Chain and Pharrell’s iconic Skateboard Pendant Chain, which sold for $103,750.

Other pieces include the yellow gold version of the Brain Pendant Chain and the BBC Pendant Chain. Both were sold for $150,000, valuing Drake’s haul at over $3.3 million. Check out the collection in the video below.