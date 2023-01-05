D. L. Hughley Calls Out The Media For Not Covering Dana White’s Scandal Like Black Men

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Recently, footage of a physical altercation between Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White and his wife surfaced. Comedian D.L. Hughley believes the UFC boss is not receiving the same public scrutiny as Black celebrities.

The viral video shows Anne White slapping her husband inside a nightclub. Dana White then hits his spouse in the face as someone filmed the incident. Later, Dana addressed the situation while appearing on TMZ.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman.’ And now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” said Dana White. “My wife and I have been married for almost thirty years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s### together.”

The 53-year-old MMA promoter also said, “I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what it is. Whatever people do say is deserved. I deserve it… My wife and I have apologized to each other.”

D.L. Hughley Mentions Chris Brown, Bobby Brown & Antonio Brown

Outspoken cultural critic D.L. Hughley had some things to say about Dana White and the media’s reaction to the news of his domestic dispute. The radio host shared his thoughts about the controversy on Twitter.

“If one of #DanaWhite’s fighters had beat his wife like that, he’d already have been arrested! #TeamDl,” tweeted D.L. Hughley on Wednesday. Plus, Hughley mentioned Black men that experienced a significant backlash in the past.

He added, “If #ChrisBrown, #BobbyBrown, or #AntonioBrown did what #DanaWhite did, the media wouldn’t stop talking about it!! What can Brown do for you?……… Be White!!” Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown have all faced abuse accusations during their respective careers.

If one of #DanaWhites fighters had beat his wife like that, he’d already have been arrested! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 4, 2023

D.L. Suggests Dana White Benefits From White Privilege

In addition, D.L. Hughley wrote about Dana White on his Instagram page. Additionally, The Original Kings of Comedy stand-up star pointed out that White built his estimated $500 million net worth by selling fights for two decades.

“‘What can BROWN do for you?’ Apparently not a damn thing! If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage, dredging up a playground fight from the 3rd grade, scouring old tweets, you name it,” wrote D.L. Hughley on IG.

He concluded, “#DanaWhite‘s ENTIRE LIFE is immersed in brutal, physical violence, he’s amassed a fortune from it. Where are the salacious headlines?? Where’s the pressure?? Ohhhhh, he apologized🙄 #WhitePrivilege (PUN INTENDED) scores a 1st round knockout yet again.”