D.L. Hughley Calls For Donald Trump To Be Charged With Manslaughter

Former United States president/current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump did not end 2022 on a high note. One of Trump’s harshest critics, comedian D.L. Hughley, wants even more legal woes for the ex-commander-in-chief in the coming years.

The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack recently recommended that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against Donald Trump for his connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Federal prosecutors have not officially indicted Trump with any crimes associated with January 6. However, D.L. Hughley calls for authorities to charge the right-wing Republican politician with several counts.

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Supporters Will Never Believe He’s Guilty

“I think that everybody who believes he’s guilty will, will, and the people who are trying to argue that he’s not, they won’t believe it no matter what. The hardest people to try to convince are Trump fans and Kanye fans,” D.L. Hughley told TMZ.

Hughley had a highly-publicized feud with longtime Trump supporter Kanye “Ye” West earlier this year. During his interview outside LAX airport, The Original Kings of Comedy star turned his attention back to Donald Trump and the January 6 siege.

A Capitol Police Officer Died After Being Pepper-Sprayed During The Riots

“If [Trump] isn’t indicted – an indictment doesn’t mean a conviction – but if he isn’t indicted it will speak volumes about our legal system. Stop saying out loud that nobody is above the law because clearly, they are,” stated D.L. Hughley.

The D.L. Hughley Morning Show host also added, “From espionage to f###### sedition to tampering with elections. You name it, he’s done it. I think [Trump] should be charged with manslaughter for that cop that died even though it wasn’t [at] the event.”

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, died from suffering multiple strokes days after the insurrection. Two men reportedly assaulted Sicknick with pepper spray during the attack on the building. The Capitol Police agency still insists Sicknick died in the line of duty while trying to defend Congress.

Despite Pushing The Big Lie, Trump Doesn’t Take Any Responsibility For January 6

The Department of Justice has already convicted numerous defendants for various crimes linked to the January 6 coup attempt. For example, Richmond-based rapper, Bugzie The Don, received a five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to four misdemeanor counts.

Donald Trump maintains he did not incite the crowd at his Washington, DC rally on January 6 to storm the Capitol that day. However, the former star of The Apprentice reality show did spend months falsely telling his followers that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stole the 2020 presidential election.