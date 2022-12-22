Richmond Rapper Bugzie The Don Receives Prison Time For January 6 Riots

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The repercussions of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol continue to play out nearly two years after the attempted coup. Virginia-based rapper, Bugzie The Don, will spend time behind bars for his role in the riots.

Bugzie The Don (born Antionne DeShaun Brodnax) pled guilty to four misdemeanor counts connected to the January 6 insurrection. The Richmond-bred rapper learned this week that he received a five-month prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors charged Brodnax with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Bugzie The Don likely sealed his own legal fate. He apparently posted photos to social media of himself inside the Capitol on the day of the attack. Bugzie also used an image of himself sitting on a Capitol Police vehicle as the cover art for his The Capital album.

Pre-save my new album "THE CAPITAL" on Spotify: https://t.co/884XutGUfw (powered by @distrokid) — BUGZIE THE DON x THE CAPITAL ON ALL PLATFORMS!! (@BUGZIETHEDON) March 1, 2021

Many Of The January 6 Defendants Have Already Pled Guilty

According to reports, Bugzie The Don must also pay a $70 special assessment and $500 in restitution as part of his guilty plea. A year of supervised release will follow Bugzie’s five-month stint in a correctional facility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has prosecuted numerous people in connection to the January 6 attack. Some of the defendants pled guilty to various federal crimes such as Disorderly Conduct and Theft of Government Property.

Several of the convicted January 6 participants got limited incarceration or home confinement, supervised release, community service, and $500 fines. Many of the defendants chose not to take a plea deal and currently await trial. Other individuals were convicted by a jury. Some suspects still remain at large.

January 6 was the culmination of then-U.S. President Donald Trump spending months falsely telling his followers that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack unanimously recommended that the Department of Justice charge Trump with four crimes, including inciting or assisting an insurrection.