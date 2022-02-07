Rapper Faces Prison Sentence After Using Capitol Riot For Album Cover

A rapper named Bugzie The Don went into the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection and faces 21 months in prison for his actions.

A rapper could spend almost two years behind bars for entering the U.S. Capitol building during the infamous January 6 insurrection.

According to WUSA9, the Department of Justice is recommending a 21-month prison sentence for Antionne Brodnax a.k.a. Bugzie The Don. Brodnax posed for photos during the pro-Trump attack and used one of himself on top of a SWAT vehicle as an album cover.

Brodnax was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The DOJ said it was going to offer Brodnax a plea deal for a single misdemeanor charge, but the agreement fizzled out due to his requests. He ended up pleading guilty to all four charges with no deal in place.

Although Brodnax wasn’t accused of any violence at the Capitol, prosecutors are seeking a 21-month prison sentence due to his criminal history. He entered the building while on probation for a felony charge.

Brodnax was previously convicted for possession of and manufacturing a controlled substance, robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Over a decade ago, he was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Mary Maguire, Brodnax’s lawyer, argued for an advisory sentence of two to eight months. Maguire said probation and two months of house arrest would be a more appropriate punishment for her client.

Brodnax is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman will handle the sentencing.