D-Nice Invests In French Wine Company Maison Marcel

D-Nice is putting his money into something he knows very well. Wine! The legendary DJ decided to invest in Maison Marcel!

DJ D-Nice is not only spinning records but taking his chance at spinning the bottle. But not in the way you might be thinking…

According to Drinksbusiness.com, the Club Quarantine founder has recently invested in a French wine company Maison Marcel. The investment was made public on Tuesday, September 21.

Albert Dahan, the CEO of Maison Marcel, released a statement about the Boogie Down Production DJ and emcee whose real name is Derrick Jones, “We are honored to have an icon like D-Nice as an investor. His passion for celebration and togetherness speaks directly to the ethos of our brand.”

“Not only does he have refined taste,” he continued. “But his finger is on the pulse of culture in a unique and broad way. His organic affinity for our wines was a clear sign we were doing something right. A deeper partnership was the logical next step.”

The DJ, who is known to sip a Merlot during his set, said of his new investment, “I have cultivated a deep appreciation for wine over the years. It’s my go-to beverage in moments of celebration and relaxation.”

His Club Quarantine was birthed out of the chaos of the 2020 pandemic and global shutdown and provided thousands of people a safe space to relax, unload and unwind during one of the world’s most uncertain times. A whole lot of wine got his party revelers through the nights during his nightly shows. Investing in a wine that he appreciated was a “no brainer.”

“When a friend introduced me to Maison Marcel I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of; the quality of the wine is unmatched and versatile for any occasion or food pairing. I am excited about the opportunity to be part of the brand,” he noted.

D-Nice as a brand is more significant than just an Instagram party. For the “Crumbs on the Table” artists, it is about using his gift to give back and having fun — like his mentor Scott La Rock did before his tragic death in 1987.

This new wine effort lines up perfectly.