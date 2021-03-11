D Smoke Pays Homage To Sade For Grammys Best New Artist X Spotify Singles

(AllHipHop News)
Spotify partnered with several of this year’s Best New Artist contenders for the Grammy Awards. Inglewood-raised emcee D Smoke is the latest nominee to take part in the Best New Artist X Spotify Singles series.
The Rhythm & Flow season 1 winner paid tribute to legendary Soul singer Sade with a new song named after the 1986 Best New Artist winner. Plus, D Smoke created a remix of the Snoop-Dogg-featuring song “Gaspar Yanga” off his Black Habits album.
And the Best New Artist nominees for the 63rd #GRAMMYs are…. @IngridAndress, @phoebe_bridgers, Chika (@oranicuhh), @noahcyrus, @DSmoke7, @DojaCat, @KAYTRANADA, and Megan @theestallion: https://t.co/teAbOeBzZ9 pic.twitter.com/ivGrXhIvem
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
“I’m proud to put out two songs on the same day that represent both sides of me. ‘Gaspar Yanga (Remix)’ with its warrior-chant sound and aggressive language, pays homage to the Afro- Latino liberator by the same name, who successfully led a revolution, while ‘Sade’ speaks to the complexities of love and artistry. These songs together serve as a 1-2 punch from the heart of Inglewood,” states D Smoke.
Best New Artist X Spotify Singles also includes reimagined songs by Chika and Phoebe Bridgers. Fellow BNA nominees Noah Cyrus and Ingrid Andress are set to participate in the celebration as well. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air live on March 14 on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.