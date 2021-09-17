D Smoke Announces Sophomore Album ‘War And Wonders’

Inglewood’s D Smoke will release his ‘Wars and Wonders’ album as the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated studio debut ‘Black Habits.’

D Smoke is ready to release his sophomore album Wars and Wonders.

The winner of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow series has announced his next full-length album will drop on September 24. The project serves as the follow-up to his 2020 studio debut Bad Habits, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

“War and Wonders is about capturing the beauty and struggle of Inglewood living,” D Smoke said in a press release. “The wars we fight, both internal and external, help us to embrace love, success and life’s many wonders.”

Ahead of the new LP, D Smoke has dropped a single titled “Common Sense” featuring singer-songwriter SiR. He’s also unveiled the Wars and Wonders cover artwork, which is a digital painting created by Aaron Williams a.k.a AJWILLDESIGN.

“I connected with AJWILLDESIGN when a friend shared his art piece ‘Stronger Together’ over Instagram,” Smoke explained. “It depicted a group of slaves uplifting one of their own out of bondage. It was already a brilliant piece and I just requested a hood version for the album artwork. It represents unity, struggle and liberation.”

The Inglewood, California native’s upcoming project is comprised of 16 tracks. Guests include Tobe Nwigwe, Westside Boogie, Ty Dolla $ign, Marsha Ambrosius, John Legend, BJ The Chicago Kid, Fireboy DML and Dem Jointz.

Wars and Wonders will be released through WoodWorks Records and EMPIRE.

Check out the tracklist for Smoke’s sophomore album below.