DaBaby Beat A Promoter On The Street And In Court. Now He Spanks Him With A $10K Legal Bill

DaBaby beat a promoter on the street and gave the guy an “L” in court today when he won legal expenses! Read how it went down!

DaBaby has proven that he knows how to win a fight, both on the streets and in the courtroom.

After emerging victorious in a lawsuit against concert promoter Kenneth Carey, the rapper is now cashing in on legal costs, as Carey has been ordered to pay the rapper over $10,000.

This legal saga began with DaBaby and his crew being accused of beating and robbing Carey and his friend over a botched booking for $20,000 in January 2020.

The promoter sued the rapper for $6 million and claimed DaBaby and his crew beat him up, pulled down his pants, drenched him in apple juice, and stole his phone and some money.

Despite the unfavorable odds, DaBaby managed to turn the tables in his favor.

Criminal charges against DaBaby were dropped, and more than two years later, his lawyers successfully defended him in the civil trial. The win cleared the DaBaby’s name and had financial implications for Carey and Steve Anyadike, the other promoter who sued the rapper.

In a court decision issued today (April 17th), Judge Jacqueline Becerra has ordered Carey and Anyadike to pay DaBaby’s legal expenses.

The pair have been ordered to fork over $10,551.23 in costs. This ruling puts the final nail in the coffin of this long legal battle, wrapping it up with a win for the rapper – if Carey and Anyadike let the ruling stand.

They have 14 days to file written objections. Failure to do so will “constitute a waiver of a party’s right to challenge on appeal the district court’s order based on un-objected to factual and legal conclusions.”