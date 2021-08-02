DaBaby Performance Canceled By Lollapalooza Organizers

DaBaby was canceled by the organizers of Lollapalooza earlier today, and they refused to let the rapper take the stage over his homophobic rant!

DaBaby continues to pay for homophobic comments about people with HIV/AIDS he made during his Rolling Loud performance last weekend (July 25).

The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper was supposed to hit the stage today (August 1) for a high-profile performance at Lollapalooza.

However, organizers shocked the rapper when they decided to cancel him over the controversy.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight,” organizers said in a statement. “Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. https://t.co/Mx4UiAi4FW

The rapper was replaced by Young Thug and G Herbo.

The rap star has been embroiled in a firestorm of controversy since he made the following comments.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said DaBaby.

He eventually backtracked on his comments and issued an apology, which only made things worse.

“Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. 🙏🏽But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business,” DaBaby said.

“& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “N#####” human too,” he continued.

This marks the second major blow to DaBaby’s business following a controversial week, which saw him condemned by no less than Elton John, Madonna, and his collaborators on two big hits, Dua Lipa and Anitta.

Clothing company Boohoo also canceled its deal with the star as well.

In the middle of the controversy, the rap star proudly dropped a video for his song “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.”

Many felt he was deliberately targeting people with AIDS. During one clip in the self-directed video, he holds up a sign with the acronym, and then shoots two people as he raps:

“N#### ask if I got a pass/I tell ’em, No way/B####, we like AIDS/I’m on your ass, we on your ass/B#### we won’t go ‘way”