DaBaby Charged With Felony Assault For Beating Up A Senior Citizen

Rapper DaBaby is in serious legal trouble after beating a man up at his own home during a violent melee during a video shoot in December of 2021.

Gary Pagar leased his Runyon Canyon vacation home to DaBaby during the height of COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles. The rapper signed a lease stating that, amongst other things, only 12 people were allowed to be on the property.

However, DaBaby flouted the rules and invited over 40 people to the house for the video shoot, which included YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Pagar got wind of the wild scene at his house and tried to stop the shenanigans. When he arrived, he was knocked to the ground.

He chased the senior citizen around the property. When he finally caught up to Pagar, DaBaby punched him in the mouth and knocked out his tooth.

When the man fell to the ground, DaBaby, a man named Thankgod Awute, and their crew stomped and kicked Pagar while he writhed in pain. They also took Pagar’s phone and tossed it back and forth to prevent him from calling the cops.

Eventually, Pagar regained control of his phone and called the cops. To add insult to Pagar’s injuries, DaBaby never paid the rental bill.

DaBaby’s facing a felony assault charge, while Awute was charged with felony robbery.

The news comes on the heels of a re-surfaced video of DaBaby shooting and killing a teenager inside a Charlotte-area Walmart in November of 2018.

DaBaby was shopping when he ended up in a fight after a group of men approached him inside the store. The rapper said Jaylin Craig pulled a gun during the brawl, prompting DaBaby to draw his own gun and kill the 19-year-old.

Earlier this month, DaBaby shot an intruder in the leg after he trespassed on his North Carolina property.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, was at home at his compound in Troutman when the man trespassed onto the estate on Wednesday evening.

DaBaby exchanged words with the intruder before shooting him in the leg. He reportedly called 911 and was cooperative with police officers on the scene.

According to the emergency call obtained by local news station WCNC, an unidentified man told the dispatcher, “I shot him in the leg… He’s trespassing on my property… I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take, what he’s here to do… He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Troutman Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility to treat the injury.

Local reports suggest the intruder climbed a fence and was shot on the football field of the property.