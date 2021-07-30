DaBaby Dropped From England Festival Over Homophobic Rant

The fallout behind DaBaby’s bizarre rant about g###, HIV and AIDS during Rolling Loud continues!

DaBaby has been dropped from the Parklife 2021 festival after making a series of homophobic remarks onstage in Miami, Florida on Sunday (July 25).

The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was originally slated to headline the Manchester, England music fest in September, but his name has now been removed from the event’s website.

It’s the latest fallout from DaBaby’s bizarre anti-gay rant at the Rolling Loud festival at the weekend, during which he asked those not afflicted with HIV or AIDS to shine their cell phone lights.

Clothing company Boohoo quickly canceled its deal with the star while music names from Elton John to Anitta, who collaborated with DaBaby on “Girl From Rio,” have slammed his ignorant homophobic remarks.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile – who worked with DaBaby on a remix of her hit “Levitating” – said she was “surprised and horrified” by the rapper’s words, telling her Instagram followers, “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

The “Levitating” remix has reportedly been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists as fans call for Dua to pull the track completely.