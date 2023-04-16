Da Brat Delivers Birthday Pregnancy Update: “49! LOOK AT GOD!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Da Brat announced she and her spouse, Judy Harris-Dupart, were expecting their first child in February. As the So So Def alum celebrated her 49th birthday on Friday (April 14), she provided an update on her pregnancy. Sharing a pair of Instagram photos of herself cradling her growing belly, Da Brat marveled at her current position in life.

“49!” she began. “LOOK AT GOD! I am so GRATEFUL to GOD for allowing me to see another year. I can do ALL THINGS! I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records. I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and set backs to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my BEAURTIFUL journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD. I could write a book about it.

“Today I celebrate ME. My BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy made me post and handed me MY phone to write my caption. SHE MAKES SURE I GETS MY FLOWERS.”

The couple made the big reveal with a pregnancy photo shoot published by People. Harris-Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, was in the middle of launching a new line inspired by Da Brat and her iconic braids when they started toying with the idea of having a child.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat admitted. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.” Harris-Dupart added, “It started as a joke. We were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

While Harris-Dupart is already a mother of three, Da Brat had yet to experience motherhood. She explained, “I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Once she got together with Harris-Dupart, she began to reconsider. “I started looking at life so differently,” she said. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Da Brat has been relatively open about her journey. Earlier this week, she shared a video of her bare belly and the baby moving around inside.

“Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now,” Harris-Dupart wrote in the caption. “It’s the SWEETEST little things to watch. My wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings. Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy.”

Check it out below.