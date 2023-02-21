Da Brat Expecting First Child At 48: “It’s Been Quite A Journey”

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, made the big reveal with a pregnancy photo shoot published by People.

Da Brat is expecting her first child—at 48. Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, made the big reveal with a pregnancy photo shoot published by People. Harris-Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, was in the middle of launching a new line inspired by Da Brat and her iconic braids when they started joking about the idea of having a child.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat admitted. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.” Harris-Dupart explained, “It started as a joke. We were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

Harris-Dupart is already a mother of three, but Da Brat never thought she’d experience motherhood. She explained, “I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Once she met Harris-Dupart, Da Brat reconsidered. She added, “I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

It took awhile, but Da Brat ultimately agreed she would be the one to carry the baby with the assistance of an anonymous donor. She continued, “I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” Harris-Dupart jumped in, “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing.”

The journey got off to a rough start though, which they began discussing publicly last June. They suffered a miscarriage early on and Da Brat confessed was harder than she thought it would be. She said, “I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

But the couple luckily had several eggs left from the egg retrieval procedure and bounced back. Now at 18 weeks pregnant and firmly into her second trimester, Da Brat is just excited for the baby to arrive. That doesn’t mean her workload is going to slow down.

In addition to working on new music and co-hosting The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Dish Nation, Da Brat stars alongside her wife on their WEtv reality show Brat Loves Judy.

(Photo credit: King Artez)