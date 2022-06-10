Da Brat & Wife Jesseca Dupart Talk IVF Pregnancy Complications

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper/actress and her spouse sit down with Tamron Hall.

Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot in Georgia earlier this year. The married couple has experienced some serious difficulties in an attempt to have a child.

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat recently stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to talk about the in vitro fertilization process. Dupart nearly came to tears as she discussed the hardships of trying to have a baby.

“[Da Brat] never experienced [motherhood] and she is a very caring person. She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will,” expressed Jesseca Dupart.

The Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder added, “I was hospitalized with blood clots. It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up.” Da Brat added, “I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life. Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get? Damn.”

In addition, Da Brat confirmed she is working on new music. As one of the most successful female rappers to emerge from the 1990s, Brat established herself as a mainstream act with numerous Top 40 hits.

The Chicago-bred emcee/actress became the first solo female rapper to receive a Platinum plaque for an album. 1994’s Funkdafied cross the 1 million sales mark in 1995 after peaking at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Da Brat made it into the Billboard 200’s Top 10 with the 2000 studio LP Unrestricted. That body of work reached Platinum status too. Her catalog also contains the Gold-certified Anuthatantrum.