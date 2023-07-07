Da Brat Welcomes Her First Child At Age 49; Says Baby’s Birth “Feels Like A Dream”

Da Brat gave birth to her first child in Atlanta on Thursday (July 6). The 49-year-old rapper and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, spoke to PEOPLE about the arrival of their baby boy, whose name is True.
“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat said. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way. Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”
Harris-Dupart said the couple considered choosing a different name for their son. But the couple ultimately stuck with their plan to name him True.
“His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT,” Harris-Dupart told PEOPLE.
Da Brat and Harris-Dupart’s baby boy weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. He was born at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Da Brat married Harris-Dupart at a ceremony in Fairburn, Georgia last year. The couple experienced difficulties when they initially tried to have a baby in 2022.
Earlier this year, the two revealed Da Brat was pregnant with her first child. The baby boy became Harris-Dupart’s fourth child. She was already a mother of three from a prior relationship.