DaBaby Gets Banned From The Bowling Alley Where He And His Friends Beat Brandon Bills Up

Rapper DaBaby is now banned from the bowling alley that he and his entourage jumped a man in early this week.

Rapper DaBaby is now banned from the bowling alley that he and his entourage jumped a man in early this week.

According to TMZ, The Corbin Bowl in Topanga, CA, will no longer welcome the North Carolinian rapper at their establishment. The vicious attack of Brandon Bill$ prompted the sporting business to ban the chart-topper.

The staff, an insider reported, reviewed surveillance video that identified the “RockStar” BET Award-winner as the aggressor.

The rapper and four people beat up Brandon Bill$ – as he was slipping and sliding on the lane.

The bowling alley allegedly had to spend $250 in special cleaning chemicals to clean up the mess DaBaby made after throwing a fruity drink into Brandon Bill$’ face before the fight.

The business had to re-oil the lanes impacted by the fight.

While it is clear that the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment mogul started the physical fight, the bowling alley is unclear if Brandon Bill$ said something to instigate the beatdown. Witnesses allege that he may have.

According to some, Bill$ walked up to DaBaby and disagreed with how the rapper had treated his sister, DaniLeigh.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby are the parents of a child born in the fall of 2021.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the brawl that happened was posted early Thursday morning, and within minutes it was viral, reposted by social media influencers.

It was also reported that Brandon Bill$ felt like he was ambushed and came to DaBaby as a man to resolve their differences.

DaniLeigh dropped a message on Instagram stories.

“LAME AS HELL!!! RUNNING UP ON MY BROTHER ON SOME SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS WITH 5/6 OF YA BOYS WHILE HE’S BY HIMSELF AND NOT EVEN TOUCHING HIM,” she wrote. “LAME AND SO SAD!!!!”

“I PRAY THIS STOPS NOW !!! BC THIS IS MY FAMILY! AND I GOT A DAUGHTER TO RAISE. SAD,” she concluded, before hopping off social media after this incident.

Clearly, mama doesn’t need this drama.