DaniLeigh Fires Shots at DaBaby! But Why Delete her IG?

It seems as though, acrimonious interactions between DaniLeigh and DaBaby are becoming normal. Thus far, this dysfunctional duo are notorious for delivering legendary social media spats. So, today (Feb. 10), is no different. Again, a frustrated DaniLeigh fires shots at the “Yellow Bone” lyricist. But, why does she delete her Instagram account?

As of late, there is shocking footage which allegedly captures the “Sticked Up” spitter. Furthermore, this tape depicts a physical altercation. So, one may ask, ‘How does this impact the “Easy” singer?’ Well, it just so happens to star her brother, Brandon Bills.

Perhaps, to vent, the “Mistreated” musician then consults her dedicated therapist, social media. After, logging into IG, the concerned creative addresses her troubling family issues. In such manner, she focuses on the incident. So, she hops onto her IG stories.

Additionally, about the incident, Lil BeBe expresses her displeasure. Maybe, to best share her grievance, the emerging entertainer, consciously chooses to use all capital letters. Whatever the case, she clearly conveys her message.

“LAME AS HELL!!! RUNNING UP ON MY BROTHER ON SOME SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS WITH 5/6 OF YA BOYS WHILE HE’S BY HIMSELF AND NOT EVEN TOUCHING HIM,” reads the agitated declaration, Soon, DL insists the entire incident is, “LAME AND SO SAD!!!!”

Eventually, the chanteuse concedes, “I PRAY THIS STOPS NOW !!! BC THIS IS MY FAMILY! AND I GOT A DAUGHTER TO RAISE. SAD,” a red broken-hearted emoji sums up the statement. Sometime, after sharing the communication DaniLeigh decides to delete her entire Instagram account.