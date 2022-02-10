DaBaby Caught On Video Beating Up DaniLeigh’s Brother

It seems the ongoing toxic family drama involving DaBaby and DaniLeigh boiled over in a public place. DaBaby reportedly got into a physical altercation with Dani’s brother Brandon Bills.

DaniLeigh gave birth to DaBaby’s daughter in 2021. Following the birth of their child, the former couple went back and forth on social media for months. That feud also included Brandon Bills slamming DaBaby online.

According to DJ Akademiks, DaBaby and Brandon recently ran into each other at a bowling alley. Footage of the incident hit the internet on Thursday morning.

DaBaby, and what appear to be members of his entourage, can be seen attacking a shirtless man in multiple clips. Several individuals were involved in the fight that apparently left Brandon Bills bloodied.

Da Baby handed out another vicious case of DA BEATS after his baby mama Danileigh brother Brandon Bills ran up on him at a bowling alley. Remember this the same dude who told da baby he couldn’t wait to see him after da baby and Danileigh fell out on ig live pic.twitter.com/c4V2r8TFqh — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 10, 2022

Bills posted a short video of himself at a bowling alley to his Instagram Story around 4 am ET. DJ Akademiks began sharing footage of the brawl involving DaBaby at 4:09 am ET.

Last November, reports began circulating about DaniLeigh being charged with two counts of simple assault following a call to the police. DaBaby later stated he did not want to press charges against the mother of his child, preferring to just have her “peacefully removed” from his Charlotte home.

Around the same time, Brandon Bills took to social media to accuse DaBaby of assaulting his sister. Bills also challenged DaBaby to a “one-on-one fade” the next time the “Rockstar” hitmaker was on the West Coast.