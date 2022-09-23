DaBaby Says He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion “The Day Before” She Claimed Tory Lanez Shot Her

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DaBaby dished the dirt on his alleged entanglement with Megan Thee Stallion on his new album released on Friday, September 23.

After rumors of low-ticket sales, DaBaby is back to prove he hasn’t fallen, dropping his new album Baby on Baby 2.

“Y’all Ready??” the Charlotte rapper teased on Thursday (Sept. 23), sharing some visuals from the album. However, despite keeping a lower profile this year, he insisted, “Don’t call it a comeback b*tch ass n*gga!” Stream the album at the end of the page.

While the follow-up to his platinum-selling 2019 debut studio album features 14 songs, one has set the internet abuzz. “You play with me, oh G#######. Shut the lights off, Boogeyman,” DaBaby warns on the third track.

“Boogeyman” sees DaBaby claim he was intimate with Megan Thee Stallion but was waiting for his album to dish the dirt on their alleged encounters.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanes shot her, I was f##### on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby raps. “Waited to say that s### on my next album.” He also said, “Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

DaBaby then takes aim at Meg’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, addressing their back and forth on Twitter last year.

“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b#### like a coward

I told you n##### don’t play, now you gone have to handle me

I poked the m############ bear, I’m a animal”

On Juneteenth 2021, DaBaby, Megan, and Pardi traded shots online in the wake of DaBaby’s collab with Tory Lanez, “SKAT.” Megan indirectly accused the “BOP” rapper of supporting her in private but not in public.

Pardi became involved after DaBaby referred to Megan as a b#### during their online spat. “You a clown ass n#### doin clown ass s### then tryin to back pedal…n#### that’s what it is…u don’t ever got to address her again,” Pardison Fontaine told DaBaby.