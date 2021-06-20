Juneteenth Explodes Into War Between DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine

Juneteenth went out the window tonight, as DaBaby Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine decided to start beefing with each other over Tory lanez’s new song!

Juneteenth is supposed to be a holiday celebrating freedom, and the growth of the African-American community. Unfortunately, unity is not something DaBaby, Meg and Pardison Fontaine are interested in today (June 19).

The problems started after DaBaby was accused of re-tweeting a message making fun of Megan, who was shot in the feet, allegedly by Tory Lanez, on July 12, 2020 after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

DaBaby tried to deny re-tweeting the message. He blamed Twitter and tried his best to diffuse the situation after fans started tagging him and dragging him.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion unfollowed DaBaby After Tory Lanez dropped a video their collaborative single, “SKAT.”

Tonight, Megan indirectly accused DaBaby of supporting her in private, but doing something different in public, in an apparent reference to the DaBaby and Tory Lanez’s collaborative track.

Tory Lanez is still awaiting trial for allegedly shooting Megan in the feet. He is currently free on $190,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet s### for likes and retweets,” Megan ironically wrote on Twitter.

“Justice is slow… As we’ve all seen… Back to my good day,” Megan added.

DaBaby wasted no time replying, and denied he was an “industry n####.”

“You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya,” DaBaby said in an attempt to diffuse the situation, saying he had nothing to do with the situation between Tory and Megan.

Megan was quick with a clap back:

“My stance isn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt This in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that s###’ but now this ain’t your “beef”? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya “business” my G,” Megan snapped back.

Pardison Fontaine seemed to get into the mix after DaBaby referred to Megan as a “b####” in a follow-up tweet.

“Ion Even go back and forth with my own b###### on the net now I’m on dis MF goin back n forth w/another n#### woman about some s### another n#### accused of 😂. How TF dat work?” DaBaby said.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have been dating since February. The rapper, who co-wrote Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and has collaborated with Kanye West, Ed Sheeran and others, chimed in to defend Megan.

“You a clown ass n#### doin clown ass s### then tryin to back pedal…n#### that’s what it is…u don’t ever got to address her again,” Pardison Fontaine told DaBaby.

“This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef…so a n#### let a lot of that weak s### slide…,” Pardison Fontaine added.

“You must not know bout new,” DaBaby shot back.

On his next tweet, Pardison Fontaine went at Tory Lanez directly.

“YOU N##### IS CORNY alotta women is corny. ANY N#### THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS P#### ANY N#### THAT SIDES WITH IT CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A B#### ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A (sic) F###### SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED,” Pardison Fontaine fumed.

Twitter exploded due to the irony of the beef breaking out on a day African Americans are celebrating. Take a look at some of the replies:

