Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

(AllHipHop News)
The legal proceeding regarding the alleged shooting of Megan thee Stallion by Tory Lanez this summer is underway and each party is suited up with boss legal teams.
While the “Savage” rapper’s side maintains that Lanez shot their client in the foot on that July evening, the Canadian rapper’s attorneys, to no one’s surprise, has entered a “not guilty” plea to 1 count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 1 count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
The District Attorney alleges that Lanez inflicted great b##### injury to Megan thee Stallion after an evening of partying.
Shawn Holley, who is representing the Chixtapes rapper, went before an L.A. County court on Wednesday, November 18th, to enter the plea.
On his client’s behalf. A client that has been released on a $190,000 bond, ordered to stay away from the Houstonian, and has not appeared in court physically — only by phone.
The State is trying to see if the artist has violated the protective order by posting on social media about Megan and addressing her and the incident in the lyrics of his songs on his last project.
This points to cyberbullying and social media crimes that are now considered in judges’ rulings. Should Tory Lanez be convicted, he could face up to 22 ¾ years in prison.
There are a lot of claims being leveled against Lanez by the femcee’s camp.
Earlier this week, she told GQ that the “Say It” rapper/singer tried to pay her hush money not to say anything. It is also alleged that he offered her ex-best friend who was present at the shooting money also.