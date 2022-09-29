DaBaby Claims He’s “Blackballed” After Low First-Week Sales Forecast For ‘Baby on Baby 2’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DaBaby claims he’s been “blackballed” in the industry which is why the sales projections from his latest album are so low.

DaBaby’s latest album Baby on Baby 2 is expected to achieve low numbers but the North Carolina rapper said it’s because he’s “blackballed’ in the industry.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28) DaBaby took to his Instagram Stories sharing a post from a fan page reporting Baby on Baby 2 is on track to move around 16,500 units in its first week of release. “Not bad for da blackballed Baby,” he wrote on the post alongside a flexed arm emoji.

Earlier on Wednesday, DJ Akademiks reported the projections, implying Ebro and Apple Music were to blame for the drop in numbers.

Akademiks Claims Ebro “Blackballed” DaBaby

“DaBaby ‘Baby on Baby 2’ on pace to be outside the top 20 this week. Its expected that his first week sales would be around 13-16K first week. told u Ebro and Apple Music blackballed him,” he added.

“Da Baby last project in 2020 ‘Blame it on Baby’ sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE,” he concluded.

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

DJ Akademiks has been sharing unpopular takes recently, including claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money. Last week he called out Ebro, accusing him of trying to “politic me out the game,” and blackballing particular artists.

Ebro retweeted Ak’s post and suggested artists blame radio, DJs, platforms, and the label whenever they suffer a dip in popularity.

“Apple Music is not the only platform. Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?” he wrote.

Apple Music is not the only platform.



Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it? — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

The radio host also pointed out that DaBaby performed at Summer Jam, an event sponsored by Hot 97. At the time, the rapper was dropped from every other festival after his homophobic comments onstage at Rolling Loud.