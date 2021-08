DaBaby continue to lose money from live shows as more festivals cut him from the roster for making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud!

DaBaby’s apology must have rang hollow to promoters, who continued to drop the rap star from high profile performances.

Earlier today (August 3), the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, Georgia pulled the rapper from the lineup.

He was also axed from the Austin City Limits Festival, which is taking place in October of 2021.

The ball started rolling over the weekend, when organizers for Lollapalooza canceled DaBaby’s performance the same day he was supposed to take the stage on Sunday (August 1) and abruptly replaced him with Young Thug and G Herbo.

The following day, on Monday, organizers for the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York, and the NightNDay Festival in Las Vegas canceled headlining slots featuring the rapper for shows in September.

The cancellations forced DaBaby to issue a second apology, for making homophobic remarks about gay men, as well as people with HIV/AIDS during his high energy set at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 25.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks…“Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d##k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” the rapper said during his performance.

He was instantly condemned for the statements. Madonna, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Anita, Questlove and other s took the rap star to task for making the comments.

DaBaby. Issued one apology shortly after the controversy started brewing, but many felt it was half-assed attempt to quell the situation.

The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper issued a second apology which seemed much more heartfelt and believable.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby said. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me— knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”